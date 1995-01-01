LUCK HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH IT

Al Jones

“It’s unbelievable! How is it that that guy always seems to land on top? He’s gotta be the luckiest guy in the world!” I heard said as he walked by.

He’s done well. Despite economic curve balls being tossed his way, he manages to stay on top in his field. From the outside, looking in, one could be forgiven for thinking he was lucky. But luck has nothing to do with it.

If you get to know him, you learn that he is one of the hardest working guys you will ever have the opportunity to meet. He’s like a duck. From above the water, it looks like he’s floating through life, carefree, but below the surface, he’s paddling like heck against currents trying to take him where he doesn’t want to go.

Throughout the day, he appears calm. It looks like business just comes his way, effortlessly. But no one knows how many emails he sends out each evening. No one sees him strategize his messages for print ads or his website. While others are watching television, he’s researching backgrounds of potential clients.

Even his social life contributes to his success. The man must go through hundreds of business cards every week. Everyone he meets gets a card with a handshake. It doesn’t matter if he’s at a charity event, a restaurant, or his kid’s basketball game, everyone knows him by the end of the evening.

It’s a two-way street though. By the end of the evening, he knows everyone else as well. He never talks about himself unless asked. He listens. By listening, he identifies needs. By identifying needs, he is able to help people and make a comfortable living at it while doing so. Those he serves, often refer him to others. And even those he’s never served recognize him as a leader in his field and recommend him to others.

We all have superstitions, folks. Even those of us who say we don’t believe in superstitions, follow our own little secret rituals. But truth be told, I tend to believe in making your own luck. I see luck as when opportunity meets preparedness. If you watch and listen for opportunities, and if you prepare yourself to take advantage of those opportunities when they present themselves, you are bound to have success. It’s not always immediate, nor are those opportunities always obvious, but with a strong work ethic and a willingness to listen, those opportunities will indeed present themselves.

Tell him he’s a lucky man, and he’ll smile at you. But I think he knows well what I have observed of him; luck has nothing to do with his success. Blessed with the tools of hard work, yes. But aren’t we all?