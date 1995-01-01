FINDING PURPOSE

Al Jones

Three generations, sitting around the table. The father is going over paperwork for school with his son while the grandfather watches and listens.

“What is ‘General Studies’?” asks the father.

“It’s kinda like a review of most of what I took in high school,” replied the son.

“What good is that?” asks the father.

“It helps me to decide what I want to do, or what I want to take, by figuring out what my strengths are,” replied the son.

“After twelve years in the public schools, you don’t know what your strengths are? We paid for a year of college and NOW you want to take a year off?” barked the father.

“I didn’t really pay attention to what my strengths were in high school, dad. I didn’t even know if I wanted to go to university. I kinda just did better in classes I liked and did poorly in ones that I didn’t. I now have the grades for university. Now I’m trying to find my purpose in life, so I need to take some time to figure out what I want to take in university,” the young lad responded defensively.

The father wasn’t seeing the value in what his son was proposing. He wasn’t trying to be mean to the lad, but the tone was definitely one of anger. He threw his hands in the air and got up from the table. “Do what you want. You’re going to anyways.” Then, nodding at the grandfather, he said, “I’ll see you both at home tonight. I have a job interview to get to.”

There was silence for several minutes. The young lad was visibly upset and I could see the grandfather struggling for something to say that might comfort him. He took a sip of his water, cleared his throat and began to speak.

“Your dad just wants what’s best for you, you know that, right?” The lad nodded. “Sometimes we judge our children by our own life experiences. I’m going to tell you something now that I’m pretty sure your dad wouldn’t want me to. He didn’t even finish high school.”

The lad looked up from the table with a shocked look on his face. “He didn’t even finish high school? But he’s busting my chops for wanting to take a year off? What a hypocrite!” the lad said.

“He’s not a hypocrite. He’s not just your father, he’s my son, and I would never raise a hypocrite. Now are you going to listen? Or do you want to just sit and stew?” The young lad apologized and asked his grandfather to continue.

“Your dad didn’t quit school because he wanted to. He quit because he had to. If you do the math, you’re almost twenty years old. Your dad is thirty eight. Get the picture?” You could see a light bulb go off in the young lad’s head as he nodded. The grandfather continued, “Your dad didn’t have time to explore options or find his purpose. His purpose was dictated to him. He loved your mom and you were on the way. You were his purpose. So, you can imagine his frustrations now. He’s been out of work for several months, wishing he had a fancy degree, even though that might not even make a difference in this economy, as there’s just as many educated people unemployed. Ironically, he’s no different than you right now. He’s looking for purpose. He wants the same thing for you that I want for him… a better life. He sees his lack of education as a failure and he wants you to succeed. Do you understand now?”

The young lad sat, absorbing his grandfather’s words. “So, what do you suggest I do then, Gramps? How do I find my purpose, and plan out what I want to do with my life, when he’s judging me by what he did with his life?”

The grandfather replied, “You point out his successes. Tonight, when he gets home, you sit with him man-to-man. You point out his success as a loving father, as a devoted husband, and a great family provider. You tell him what you admire about him and end it with a respectful request.”

The young lad looked quizzical. “What request would that be, Gramps?”

The grandfather smiled as he said, “You look him in the eye and say… You’ve worked hard to provide a better life for me. I respectfully ask you let me take advantage of that better life.”

The young lad asked, “What makes you think that’ll work, Gramps?”

Now, grinning ear-to-ear, the grandfather replied, “Because those are the exact same words he used on me… over twenty years ago.”